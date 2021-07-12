Quanterix Co. (NYSE:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon Sells 13,549 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NYSE:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 13,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $805,623.54.
Shares of Quanterix stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 180,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,642. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $92.57.
Quanterix Company Profile
Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.