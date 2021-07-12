Qubitica Achieves Market Cap of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00231362 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001478 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00763072 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.