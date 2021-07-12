Qubitica One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00230333 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001483 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.50 or 0.00812652 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

