Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

QBCRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

