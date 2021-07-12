Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 19th (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital’s (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 19th. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:GMBTU opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBTU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $9,280,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $8,162,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $6,979,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $6,775,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $5,656,000.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

