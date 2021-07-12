QuickX Protocol Price Down 12.8% This Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $9.81 million and $254,355.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00053967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.89 or 0.00914222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005413 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

