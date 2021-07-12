Qurate Retail, Inc. (NYSE:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George Sells 150,000 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NYSE:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00.

Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 99,082 shares.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

