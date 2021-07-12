Qurate Retail, Inc. (NYSE:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George Sells 150,000 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NYSE:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00.
Qurate Retail stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 99,082 shares.
About Qurate Retail
