Radius Health, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Radius Health in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

RDUS opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $829.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.37. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth $592,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth $1,964,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 461.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 88.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 32,512 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.