Rainicorn Market Capitalization Tops $5.67 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $11,994.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00045003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00113421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00159426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,105.99 or 1.00101082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00959396 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

