Raise (RAISE) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $59,241.09 and $24.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raise has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00914368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005409 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

