Rally (RLY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $786,787.00

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Rally has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Rally has a market cap of $90.71 million and $786,787.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00112233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00157655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,179.68 or 1.00149308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.94 or 0.00965710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,066,689 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

