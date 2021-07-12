Rapidz Trading Up 3,496% Over Last 7 Days (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 271.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 3,496% against the US dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $30,963.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00053112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.58 or 0.00887768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

