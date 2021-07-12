Rarible (RARI) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Rarible coin can now be bought for $10.30 or 0.00031079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $45.40 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00052963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.44 or 0.00885254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005404 BTC.

RARI is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,406,508 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

