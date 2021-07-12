RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) Director Alan B. Levine Sells 1,200 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.74, for a total transaction of $232,488.00.

ROLL stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.51. The company had a trading volume of 66,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,550. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

