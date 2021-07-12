RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) Director Alan B. Levine Sells 1,200 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.74, for a total transaction of $232,488.00.
ROLL stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.51. The company had a trading volume of 66,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,550. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $208.11.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
