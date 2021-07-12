Realio Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $407,651.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $407,651.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00045025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00111733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00159419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,012.35 or 1.00059251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.00960421 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

