Receive Access Ecosystem Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $8.99 million and $9,560.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00004617 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00225775 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001457 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.25 or 0.00808060 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Profile

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

