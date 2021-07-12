Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ResMed (RMD)

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/28/2021 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/22/2021 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/21/2021 – ResMed is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $229.00 to $267.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $216.00.

6/15/2021 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – ResMed is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/21/2021 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $219.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $206.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $247.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.53. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,762 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

