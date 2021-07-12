Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Simon Property Group (SPG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/28/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $117.00 to $138.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $102.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $102.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/8/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Simon Property Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Simon Property Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Simon Property Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

5/18/2021 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $129.69 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

