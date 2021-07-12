Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for S&P Global (SPGI)

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/8/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $476.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $410.00 to $443.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $446.00 to $467.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $446.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $446.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $412.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.96. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $419.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

