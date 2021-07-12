Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ashtead Group (ASHTY)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS: ASHTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/5/2021 – Ashtead Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $337.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

7/1/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/28/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/25/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/16/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/11/2021 – Ashtead Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2021 – Ashtead Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2021 – Ashtead Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $309.00. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,605. Ashtead Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.65 and a fifty-two week high of $312.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

