Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Burberry Group (BURBY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS: BURBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/9/2021 – Burberry Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/29/2021 – Burberry Group was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/28/2021 – Burberry Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 6/23/2021 – Burberry Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 6/23/2021 – Burberry Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/2/2021 – Burberry Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 6/2/2021 – Burberry Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 5/14/2021 – Burberry Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 5/14/2021 – Burberry Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
- 5/14/2021 – Burberry Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Burberry Group plc has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.08.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.
