Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Allstate (ALL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Allstate (NYSE: ALL) in the last few weeks:

7/9/2021 – The Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $139.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – The Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – The Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $141.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – The Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/3/2021 – The Allstate was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/27/2021 – The Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $133.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.98.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 7.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,516,000 after buying an additional 231,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

