Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ChampionX (CHX)

7/8/2021 – ChampionX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – ChampionX had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – ChampionX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

6/23/2021 – ChampionX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/17/2021 – ChampionX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – ChampionX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – ChampionX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – ChampionX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2021 – ChampionX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – ChampionX was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/31/2021 – ChampionX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/21/2021 – ChampionX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – ChampionX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

CHX traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,891. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

