Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey Sells 14,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $842,380.00.

Shares of RDFN traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 630,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,250. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

