Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey Sells 14,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $842,380.00.
Shares of RDFN traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 630,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,250. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $98.44.
Redfin Company Profile
Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.