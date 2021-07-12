RedFOX Labs [old] Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00053057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.46 or 0.00893731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005447 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

