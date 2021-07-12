Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown Sells 1,700 Shares

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $892,500.00.

REGN traded down $5.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $574.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,094 shares.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

