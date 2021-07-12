Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Position Lifted by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,714 shares during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics makes up approximately 5.3% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned approximately 3.79% of Relay Therapeutics worth $118,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLAY. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.96.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

