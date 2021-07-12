Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLAY) Insider Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 42,242 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLAY) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50.

Shares of RLAY stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,895. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

