Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.19% of Atlanticus worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Atlanticus by 5,468.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Atlanticus by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlanticus by 3,796.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $54,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,968,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $117,517.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,848 shares in the company, valued at $17,931,833.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,256 shares of company stock worth $1,296,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

