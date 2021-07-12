Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NYSE:RCII) CEO Sells $1,745,714.40 in Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NYSE:RCII) CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40.

Shares of NYSE RCII traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,998. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.