Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NYSE:RCII) CFO Sells $1,477,352.25 in Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NYSE:RCII) CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25.

Shares of NYSE RCII traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 474,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,998. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

