Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NYSE:RCII) CFO Sells $1,477,352.25 in Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NYSE:RCII) CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25.
Shares of NYSE RCII traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 474,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,998. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $66.70.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.