Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RPTX) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 28,688 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $961,334.88. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE RPTX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,841 shares.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

