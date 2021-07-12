Repligen Co. (NYSE:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel Sells 6,802 Shares

Repligen Co. (NYSE:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38.
Shares of Repligen stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.31. 265,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,492. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $120.12 and a 52-week high of $228.84.
Repligen Company Profile
Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.