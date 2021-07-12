Request (REQ) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $50.35 million and $616,343.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00919258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00093669 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

