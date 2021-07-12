Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Saputo Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Desjardins dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saputo in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Desjardins currently has a “NA” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.38.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$37.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85. The firm has a market cap of C$15.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.34. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$31.48 and a 12-month high of C$42.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.39%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

