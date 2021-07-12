Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 114,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.