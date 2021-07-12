Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Chemours Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Chemours in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chemours’ FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

NYSE:CC opened at $34.57 on Monday. The Chemours has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in The Chemours by 247.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

