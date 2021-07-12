Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.43.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 6.27%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

