Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $137.87 on Monday. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,847,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.