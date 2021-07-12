Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Orient Overseas (International) Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $48.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $43.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2022 earnings at $25.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.95 EPS.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $112.50 on Monday. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.