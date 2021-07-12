Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 12th (AB, ABT, APO, ARE, BAM, BX, CG, FHI, IVZ, JHG)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 12th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $210.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $51.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $51.50 to $54.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $38.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $126.00 to $138.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $146.00 to $154.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $79.00 to $80.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $300.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $185.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $30.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $225.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

