Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 12th (AB, ABT, APO, ARE, BAM, BX, CG, FHI, IVZ, JHG)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 12th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $200.00 to $210.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $51.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $51.50 to $54.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $38.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $126.00 to $138.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $146.00 to $154.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $79.00 to $80.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $300.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $300.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $185.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $30.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $225.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.