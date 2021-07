Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 12th (AF, ALO, BAS, BOSS, DEC, EZJ, KBX, LHA, LIGHT, RI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 12th:

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €3.00 ($3.53) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Get Air France-KLM SA alerts:

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Basf (ETR:BAS)

was given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €108.00 ($127.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €46.00 ($54.12) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €210.00 ($247.06) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €237.00 ($278.82) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €290.00 ($341.18) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.