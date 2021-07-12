Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Anglo American (NGLOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY):

7/9/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/5/2021 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/2/2021 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/22/2021 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/22/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/15/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

6/9/2021 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

6/7/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/27/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

5/21/2021 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

5/18/2021 – Anglo American is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/17/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NGLOY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

