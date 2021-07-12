Research Analysts Set Expectations for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

RGA opened at $112.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.42.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,616,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.