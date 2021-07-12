Research Analysts Set Expectations for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $27.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.05 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $575.24 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $202.39 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $569.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,859 shares of company stock worth $5,691,359 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

