Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zynga Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynga in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million.

ZNGA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

ZNGA opened at $10.53 on Monday. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 881,286 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,115,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 76,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,291,430. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

