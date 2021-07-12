Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bunzl (BNZL)

Bunzl (LON: BNZL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/9/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,650 ($34.62).

6/24/2021 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/18/2021 – Bunzl had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,564.95 ($33.51) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,337.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bunzl plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The stock has a market cap of £8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total value of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

