Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rexel (RXEEY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rexel (OTCMKTS: RXEEY):
- 7/12/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 7/6/2021 – Rexel was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/5/2021 – Rexel was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.
- 6/30/2021 – Rexel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.78. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331. Rexel S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.5465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.66%.
