Research Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:RSSS) Major Shareholder Peter Derycz Sells 226,289 Shares

Research Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:RSSS) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 226,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $678,867.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

