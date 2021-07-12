Resolute Partners Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chegg accounts for about 0.1% of Resolute Partners Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Resolute Partners Group’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Chegg by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chegg by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $85.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.92, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,678.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

